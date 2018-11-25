3 Terrorists Of Jammu And Kashmir ISIS Affiliate Arrested In Delhi

The police have recovered hand grenades and weapons from their possession. (File photo)

Three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, have been arrested by the Delhi police. The special cell has recovered hand grenades and weapons from their possession. The trio were planning a big attack in the national capital, a senior officer said.

The terrorists have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf. The police said the men, all from Kashmir, were carrying three hand grenades and two pistols.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell, is expected to reveal more details this evening.

The arrests came days after the Delhi Police issued an advisory on the likely presence of two suspected terrorists in the city. The alert followed the grenade attack at a prayer hall in Amritsar that left three people dead and 20 others injured.

The Punjab Police was already on alert after its counter-intelligence wing suggested that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists "could be moving towards Delhi" from the state.

After Dawood Sofi, the social media-savvy head of the ISJK, was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in June, the state police chief SP Vaid had said that "as such there is no infrastructure of Islamic state or something like (in the Valley) but these days people do get influenced by radical material available online".