3 Terrorists Killed In Awantipora Encounter Identified By Jammu And Kashmir Police

The police had engaged in an encounter with terrorists on the outskirts of Awantipora (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the three terrorists who were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Awantipora.

The three have been identified as -- Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, " #Awantipora #encounter update: 03 #killed #terrorists identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone @ Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat involved in several #terrorcrimes. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice"

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora on Tuesday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

