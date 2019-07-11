3 Terrorists, Involved In J&K June Terror Attack, Arrested: Police

On June 12, a Pak terrorist carried out the strike killing five CRPF personnel in Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved a breakthrough in the June 12 attack in Anantnag by arresting three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who provided shelter to a Pakistani terrorist who carried out the strike in which six people including station house officer Arshad Ahmed Khan were killed, officials said Thursday.

After the incident, teams were formed under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police Altaf Khan, who carried out investigation into the attack at busy KP road in Anantnag, they said.

The investigation led them to three men -- Amir, Kaisar and Irfan -- who are allegedly terrorists, they said.

The Pakistani terrorist was kept in the house of one of these three men for nearly four days during which he was taken around the Anantnag town for scouting for potential targets for carrying out the terror strike.

The three, during their interrogation, told the police that the terrorist was brought by local Jaish commander Fayaz Punzoo.

On June 12, the Pakistani terrorist carried out the strike killing five CRPF personnel on the spot besides injuring station house officer Arshad Ahmed Khan, who died from his injuries four days later.

Mr Khan had reached the spot within four minutes after the strike and was injured after he was hit by a bullet near his waist.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah, during his first official trip to the Kashmir valley, had visited the residence of Mr Khan and expressed his condolences to the family.

Mr Shah had termed Mr Khan as a brave son of the country and also handed over a letter of employment to the wife of the police officer.

