3 Publishers Arrested In J&K For Printing Book Glorifying Terrorists

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Jammu (CIJ) has arrested three publishers in connection with the publication and circulation of Legends and Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, a book accused of glorifying terrorists and separatists while allegedly whitewashing extremist ideology.

According to sources, the three arrested publishers, two based in Delhi and one in Jammu, were summoned for questioning before being taken into custody.

Sources said one of the Delhi-based publishers allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by deleting digital records related to the publication. Investigators, however, were able to retrieve crucial data during the course of the investigation.

The arrests come days after CIJ teams conducted raids at publishing houses in Delhi and Jammu, seizing documents related to the printing, supply and distribution of the book.

As part of the widening investigation, a CIJ team also travelled to Rajasthan to question one of the book's authors, Santosh Meena. The second author, Hilal Ahmad, is yet to be traced, sources said.

The probe has already led to the suspension of eight education department officials, including a principal. An inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility, while an FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against those allegedly involved in publishing, printing and promoting the book.

The controversy erupted after the book was found to contain chapters portraying several terrorists and separatists as prominent personalities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among those featured is Maqbool Bhat, who was convicted in connection with the abduction and killing of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in Birmingham in 1984 and was later executed.

The publication also describes separatists, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Masrat Alam and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, as "great personalities" of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing strong criticism from authorities.

Earlier this week, the Counter Intelligence Wing raided the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha, which had approved the publication of the book. Officials seized documents related to the approval process and questioned senior officers as part of the investigation.

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Education Department said the probe is expected to widen further, with more arrests likely in the coming days.