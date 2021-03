The aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

A small aircraft crashed in a field in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, today injuring three pilots onboard, officials said.

The three pilots have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, Bhopal police official Arun Sharma said.

The aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of the city, he added.

More details are awaited.