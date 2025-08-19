Watch: US Air Force Aircraft Flies Into Eye Of Hurricane Erin

A storm-chasing aircraft flew directly into the eye of Hurricane Erin, capturing rare footage of what it is to experience it up close and personal.

The US Air Force Reserve released the video on August 16, showing the hurricane hunter plane navigating through the eyewall of the category-5 hurricane and reaching the centre.

The aircraft, a turboprop Tempest nicknamed "Kermit the Hurricane Hunter," collected critical data enduring strong winds and heavy rainfall. The footage was shared via AF Reserve Hurricane Hunters and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

"Last night, we flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin and captured the breathtaking stadium effect," the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron said on Facebook.

The "stadium effect" refers to the circular, calm appearance of the hurricane's eye, often surrounded by towering walls of clouds, resembling a giant stadium when viewed from above or inside.

"These missions provide critical data to the National Hurricane Center, helping keep communities safe before the storm makes landfall."

From the aircraft's view, Hurricane Erin looked like a massive spinning system of clouds and rain. The outer bands stretched for miles, twisting around the storm's centre. As the plane approached the eyewall, strong winds and heavy rain battered the aircraft.

Inside the eye, the view changed. The "stadium effect" became visible. We see a calm, circular area with blue sky and sunlight above, surrounded by a ring of towering clouds. The sky above the eye opens slightly, while the walls of clouds encircle the centre.

Hurricane Erin is currently a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 195 kmph. It is located about 210 km east-northeast of Grand Turk Island, moving west-northwest at 19 kmph. Erin previously intensified rapidly from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in 25 hours, reaching maximum sustained winds of 257 kmph.

It is expected to remain a large, major hurricane for several days. Scientists have linked Erin's rapid intensification to warmer Atlantic waters, a result of climate change, which contributes to the formation of stronger, faster-developing hurricanes. Officials continue to monitor the storm closely.

Hurricane hunter flights are essential for tracking storms, as most aircraft avoid such severe weather. The data collected helps meteorologists improve forecasts and issue timely warnings for affected regions.