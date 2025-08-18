Video: Small Plane Crash Lands On Golf Course In Australia, 2 Injured

A small aircraft crash-landed on a Sydney golf course in Australia on Sunday afternoon. The plane had two men, both in their 50s, onboard when it went down. They sustained minor injuries.

A video posted on X shows golfers playing on the course when the aircraft skidded across the green, losing its wheels in the process, before coming to a crashing halt on the slope. Debris from the plane scattered across the course, The NY Post reported.

The accident caused panic in the area, with bystanders watching in shock before rushing towards the crashed plane to help.

Two men in their 50s have made a miracle escape after their Piper Cherokee crashed in an emergency landing at a golf course on Sydney's Northern Beaches.



The plane made an emergency landing at Mona Vale Golf Course in Mona Vale about 2pm. The plane left Camden about 1pm and was… pic.twitter.com/Mcok9J7MVp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2025

The Piper Cherokee was forced to make an emergency landing at the Mona Vale Golf Course in Mona Vale around 2 pm, as per flight records. The plane had departed from Camden around 1 pm and was scheduled to land in Wollongong.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) spokesman said that the aircraft was carrying a pilot instructor and his student on board at the time of the crash.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Chris Peck told 1 News that the two men onboard "had minor abrasions but were coherent and had full recollection of events." They were taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital in stable condition and were undergoing treatment.

A spokesperson said, "The ATSB (Australian Transport Safety Bureau) has been notified of a forced landing accident involving a Piper Cherokee at Mona Vale Golf Course, NSW, and is gathering further information."

Last week, a small plane carrying four people made a crash landing into a parked aircraft at a Montana airport in the US.

The plane was supposed to land at around 2 pm at the Kalispell City Airport when the pilot lost control and crashed onto the runway, causing fires to multiple planes.