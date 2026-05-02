3 Of Family Killed As Speeding Tractor Rams Motorcycle In Muzaffarnagar

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding, brick-laden tractor-trolley rammed their motorcycle from behind in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday evening, police said.

"The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind," an official said, adding that the offending vehicle has been impounded and efforts are on to trace the driver. Local residents held a protest at the site, demanding strict action.

The accident took place on the Khatauli-Falavda road near Kelawda village under Khatauli police station limits. The three people on the bike have been identified as Rajkumar (55), his wife Mahendri (53), and their son Sonu Saini (28).

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said police went to the spot as soon as they received information and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)