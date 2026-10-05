3 New Judges Appointed To Supreme Court, Working Strength Reaches 37

Three new judges were appointed to the Supreme Court on Monday, taking its working strength to 37, one short of the sanctioned 38.

According to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court; Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court have been elevated as judges of the top court.

Meghwal made the announcement in a social media post.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names on September 28.

While the current working strength of the apex court is 34, once the three new judges formally take the oath, its effective strength will go up to 37.

The top court's sanctioned strength is 38 judges, including the chief justice of India.

It was recently increased from 34 following the Supreme Court Amendment Act, 2026.

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