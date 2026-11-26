The Nepal government has begun the process of presumption and declaration of death for 213 Indian nationals who went missing following the flash floods in the Trishuli-Bhote Koshi river system in August.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has published a list of the 213 missing Indian nationals for presumption and declaration of death on its website, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a press release on Wednesday.

The NDRRMA has invited objections for additions, deletions or amendments in the details contained in the list.

In case the family members of persons who remain missing have any concerns, objections or proposed changes regarding this list, they can contact the Indian Embassy before December 2, it said.

The embassy said concerned family members could contact it at the email address eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or mobile phone number 9779851316807.

After completing the process of seeking comments or amendments, the Nepal government will finalise the list and formally issue the declaration of death, it added.

The embassy will then begin obtaining death certificates for these individuals from local authorities in Nepal.

During this process, the embassy may seek additional details and documents from family members of the missing persons, and will provide a suitable update in the coming days, it said.

The August 26 flash floods killed at least 1,453 people, and left more than 5,000 missing, according to the NDRRMA.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

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