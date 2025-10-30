3 Men Throw Chilli Powder In Madhya Pradesh Farmer's Eyes, Snatch Rs 25 Lakh

Three assailants on Tuesday robbed a farmer of Rs 25 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes and snatching his bag in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred between Tamoia Chakk and Mohri villages when the 47-year-old farmer, Lakhvinder, a resident of Tamoia Chakk village, was travelling on a motorcycle.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Sharma told reporters that the spot was inspected based on the victim's statement and the matter is being investigated.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

Police said Lakhvinder was carrying Rs 25 lakh from his home to give it to a relative in Ashoknagar when three men standing on the roadside stopped him. During a brief conversation, one of the assailants suddenly threw chilli powder into his eyes while another snatched the bag containing the cash.

The victim told the police that he had borrowed Rs 24 lakh from his relative Jajji, a resident of Rampura locality, which he was carrying to return, while Rs 1 lakh was meant to be paid to another person. The cash was kept in two separate bags wrapped in a towel and placed in front of the motorcycle, police added.

After travelling some distance from home, he realised he had forgotten his mobile phone and turned back, during which the robbers carried out the crime.

Lakhvinder said he shouted for help for a long time due to severe irritation in his eyes. A villager later informed his family members, following which he was taken to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

On receiving information, Kotwali police station in-charge Ravi Pratap Singh Chauhan and Dehat police station in-charge Bhuvanesh Sharma reached the spot with police personnel. Police said chilli powder mixed with water was found at the scene.

Earlier this month, a grain trader was robbed of Rs 20 lakh near Sadora when masked assailants on two motorcycles looted the cash while he was travelling from Ashoknagar to Shadhora after withdrawing money from a bank.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)