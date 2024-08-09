3 Members Of Tribal Family Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Three members of an adivasi family, including an elderly man and his son, were beaten to death with sticks allegedly by people from a fellow tribe over an old enmity in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, a police official said on Friday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the attack on Thursday evening, he said.

The incident took place in Kadhna village, around 75km from the district headquarters, when a group of persons armed with sticks brutally assaulted three members of a family over an old enmity, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arti Singh said.

Those dead have been identified as Arjun Singh (60), his son Govind (30) and their relative Dhoop Singh (45), the official said.

One of the two main accused in the fatal attack, identified as Tilak Ms Singh, has been arrested, she said.

After an autopsy on Friday, the bodies were handed over to family members for performing the last rites.

Tension gripped the village after the incident following which heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order, she informed.

Cops were probing the incident, Ms Singh added.

