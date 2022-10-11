Boy, Girl, Teens, Found Dead, Throats Slit On Way To School In Madhya Pradesh, Cops Probe

The bodies of the 18-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl were found on the road to school (Representational)

A teenage boy and girl were attacked and murdered with sharp-edged weapons in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said today.

The bodies of the 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were found on the road to school in the district on Monday, an official told Press Trust of India.

The two were found on the road leading to the girl's school. The police have interrogated villagers and families of the two to find out the reason for the killings, Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said.

Initial investigation reveals injuries by sharp-edge weapons on the necks of the boy and girl. While the autopsy report is awaited, other forensic evidence has been collected from the scene of the crime, the police said.

According to the police, the teens were neighbours. The boy had recently returned to the village, while the girl was a Class 9 student, reported Press Trust of India.

More details awaited.



