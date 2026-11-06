3 Labourers Killed, 9 Injured As Pick-Up Truck Overturns In Gujarat's Tapi

Three persons were killed and nine others injured after a pick-up truck carrying farm labourers overturned in Gujarat's Tapi district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning in the Vyara taluka, they said.

The driver of the pick-up truck with 11 farm labourers on board reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn, said inspector N I Barot from Kakrapar police station.

One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment, Barot said, adding that the victims have been identified as Sita Gamit (55), Arvind Rathod (55) and Gajara Gamit (70).

Nine other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

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