First Arunachal Climber To Scale Mt Everest Missing Near China Border

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh who conquered Mount Everest, has reportedly been missing for the past seven days when he was on a mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district, along the border with China.

Tapi Mra's associate Niku Dao, who was accompanying him, has also been missing. It takes about 6-7 days to reach the base camp of Khyarw Satam trekking through the dense forests, officials said.

Two Army helicopters were called in, and a massive search operation was launched to trace the two, officials said.

On Tuesday, state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung said, "The rescue operation has been stopped due to bad weather, and the administration has been directed to carry out a search operation on foot."

Mountaineering and paragliding associations has also urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu for help to trace 37-year-old Mra.

Two Puroik porters, who had accompanied Mra for summiting Mount Kyarisatam, had informed administration about the mountaineer and his associate after they returned to Seppa.

Tapi Mra had climbed the highest peak of the world on May 21, 2009.