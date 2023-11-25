3 Kuki MLAs Removed From Chairmanship Of Manipur Assembly Committees

The bulletins concerning the appointments were issued on Wednesday

Three MLAs in Manipur from the Kuki-Zo community have been removed from the chairmanship of committees of the state assembly. An assembly bulletin said the Speaker has appointed Mayanglambam Rameshwor chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings, replacing the previous chairman.

Mayanglambam is the National People's Party (NPP) MLA from Kakching assembly constituency. The post was previously held by LM Khaute, who represents the Churachandpur seat.

A separate bulletin said Mao constituency's Naga People's Front (NPF) MLA Losii Dikho was appointed chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances. The post was earlier held by Saitu constituency's independent MLA Haokholet Kipgen.

Lamlai BJP MLA K Ibomcha was appointed chairman of the Assembly Library Committee in place of Vungzagin Valte, the BJP MLA from Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

Valte was injured after being assaulted when ethnic violence started in Manipur between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes.

The bulletins concerning the appointments were issued on Wednesday.

The notifications did not cite any reason for the replacements, but as per Rule 198 (2) of the assembly, "if the chairman is for any reason is unable to act, the Speaker may appoint another chairman in his place".