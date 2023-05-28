3 Killed, More Than 20 Injured After Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred near Bhaugarh on Mhow-Neemuch road.

Three women were killed and more than 20 persons were injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Bhaugarh on Mhow-Neemuch road, some 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satnam Singh.

"Three women, aged 74, 62 and 60 years, were killed. The bus had more than 40 passengers," the CSP said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Anil Nakum said more than 20 persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

Passenger Ayushi Tripathi, a resident of Ujjain, claimed the bus was speeding when the incident took place, while passenger Prachi, who suffered injuries, said the bus overturned after hitting a road divider.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those with serious injuries, while those with minor wounds will get Rs 25,000.

