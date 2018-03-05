3 Killed In Kashmir, Army Says Were Aiding Terrorist Also Shot Dead The terrorist killed was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian in south Kashmir, and a weapon was found with him.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT A mobile check post came under attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, the army said. (Representational) Shopian: A terrorist and three others were killed as security forces said they responded to an attack on a mobile vehicle checkpost in south Kashmir's Shopian on Sunday evening. While the security forces said the three others killed were associates of the terrorist, locals have alleged they were civilians killed in army firing.



Security forces said the attack took place around 8 pm. The check post manned by army personnel was fired upon after they signalled a car to stop, a security official told news agency PTI.



The terrorist killed was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian, and a weapon was found with him.



"The three OGWs/accomplices in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were found to be dead. Police has reached the spot and started legal formalities," a statement from the army said. OGWs refer to Over-Ground Workers or associates in counter-terrorism parlance.



But local residents alleged that this was the second time this year that civilians have been killed in army firing and the incident could spark unrest.



A political row followed when the police filed a First Information Report or FIR against the army and named the officer who was leading the convoy that had come under attack. The FIR was stayed by the Supreme Court last month following an appeal by the officer's father.



The police have not filed an FIR in the Sunday's incident so far and said they are trying to confirm the identities of those killed.







protests erupted in Kashmir when three people were killed in firing by the army which said it was retaliating to a violent demonstration by a stone-throwing mob.