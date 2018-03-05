3 Killed In Kashmir, Army Says Were Aiding Terrorist Also Shot Dead

Security forces said the attack took place around 8 pm. The check post manned by army personnel was fired upon after they signalled a car to stop, a security official told news agency PTI.
The terrorist killed was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian, and a weapon was found with him.
"The three OGWs/accomplices in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were found to be dead. Police has reached the spot and started legal formalities," a statement from the army said. OGWs refer to Over-Ground Workers or associates in counter-terrorism parlance.
But local residents alleged that this was the second time this year that civilians have been killed in army firing and the incident could spark unrest.
In January this year, protests erupted in Kashmir when three people were killed in firing by the army which said it was retaliating to a violent demonstration by a stone-throwing mob.
Comments
The police have not filed an FIR in the Sunday's incident so far and said they are trying to confirm the identities of those killed.
