3 Killed As Car Rams Divider Then Overturns In Maharashtra

Three persons were killed and two others injured after their car crashed into a road divider and overturned in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway near Bilda village in Phulambri tehsil when five friends were returning here in the car.

The speeding four-wheeler hit a road divider and overturned, an official said.

Three car occupants, identified as named Syed Maruf (18), Arfat Bagwan (20) and Rehan Syed, all local residents, died on the spot, the official said.

The two other persons were injured and the Phulambri police sent them to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

