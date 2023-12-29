3 Karnataka Congress MLAs Get Key Posts With Cabinet Ranks To Quell Discontent

Congress MLA B R Patil has been appointed as advisor to the chief minister (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appointed senior Congress MLAs B R Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy, who have been critical about the government's functioning in the past, as his advisor and economic advisor respectively, with cabinet ranking, in a move that is said to be aimed at quelling discontent within the ruling party.

He also appointed another veteran Congress MLA R V Deshpande as Chairperson of the Administrative Reforms Commission, with cabinet ranking.

While Patil is an MLA from the Aland constituency, Rayareddy and Deshpande -- both former ministers -- represent the Yelburga and Haliyal segments respectively. All three appointments have been made with immediate effect.

According to Congress sources, with these appointments, Siddaramaiah has surely tried to pacify the MLAs, but they too with their long and vast experience will certainly be of value to the chief minister in managing issues and situations that may arise.

All three senior legislators were ministerial aspirants and were said to be upset about being left out of the cabinet.

Mr Patil and Mr Rayareddy have been openly critical about the functioning of the government and certain ministers and had even complained to the chief minister, expressing their displeasure.

These appointments have come even as the Congress is making preparations to appoint party legislators and workers to key positions in various state-run boards and corporations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)