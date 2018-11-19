3 Injured After BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Police have registered cases against seven people after the clashes.(Representational)

Three people were injured after BJP and Congress workers clashed in Jabalpur East (SC) constituency in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, police said Monday.

The Congress' Lakhan Ghanghoriya and the ruling BJP's Anchal Sonkar are pitted against each other in this seat which goes to polls with the rest of the state on November 28.

The incident took place in the city's Belbagh area Sunday night and gun shots were also fired in the air, police said.

"An Election Commission team had arrived there on a complaint that sarees were being distributed from a local shop in connection with the polls. After the EC team left, BJP and Congress workers clashed and shots were fired in the air," Belbagh police station in charge Deepak Joshi said Monday.

He said police had to resort to a lathicharge and teargas shells to disperse the crowd. BJP worker Vishwas Sonkar and Congress' Tapan Jain and Manish Sen were injured.

A case has been registered against 7 people.