3 Indians To Spend 7 Days In Space In Rs 10,000 Crore Gaganyaan Plan: 10 Points

New Delhi: Three Indian astronauts will be sent to space for up to seven days by 2022, as part of India's ambitious Gaganyaan project by ISRO, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced this evening. The Union cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for the programme. ISRO's Gaganyaan will help India become the fourth nation to independently send humans to space. The announcement of the Gaganyaan project was first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 72nd Independence Day - his fifth and final address ahead of the next general elections.