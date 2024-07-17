3 Hmar Insurgents Shot Dead In Encounter In Assam: Himanta Sarma

According to sources, police arrested three insurgents (Representational)

Three Hmar insurgents were killed and several police personnel were injured in a fierce encounter in Assam's Cachar district on Wednesday, officials said.

"In an early morning operation, Cachar Police killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also seized 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle and 1 pistol," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

A senior official at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati confirmed to PTI that some of its personnel were injured.

"But we cannot immediately say about the nature of injuries. We are yet to receive a report from the Cachar district police," he added.

According to sources, police arrested three insurgents, whose affiliations are yet to be made public, from East Dholai Ganganagar on Tuesday night.

"Police seized the arms from the autorickshaw in which the militants were travelling. A police team took the trio to Bhaban Hills area today morning in search of other rebels. At that time, the encounter happened," they added.

According to a source, three insurgents were killed in the gunfight, which lasted more than an hour.

"All the injured have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment," he added.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta and other senior officials rushed to the spot.