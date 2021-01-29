3 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama: Police. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday neutralised three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in an encounter in Pulwama's Awantipora area.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir said that the encounter took place based on information received on Thursday about the presence of militants in Mandoora village.

"The Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned the area. The encounter started after the militants refused appeals of surrender and lobbed grenades at the police personnel. Three terrorists affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated," he said.

Mr Kumar further said an analysis of the metadata of cell phones revealed IP-addresses based in Pakistan.

"Analysis of metadata of cell phones has revealed IP-addresses belong to Pakistan. One terrorist was also in contact with top terror commanders in Pakistan. All this data is being analysed including the content of the calls. We will present this in court in due time," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)