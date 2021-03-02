3 Girls Missing In UP's Shahjahanpur. They Left Home For Schools: Cops

Police were informed about the case on Monday night when the girls did not return. (File photo)

Three minor girls went missing in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after they left home for school, with one of them carrying cash and clothes apparently meant for a programme at the institution, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the girls are aged 15 and one is 10, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, adding that three teams have been formed to look into the matter.

The three girls are from separate localities and they study in the same school. They left home on Monday to go to the school, police officer Praveen Kumar told PTI.

He said one of them was carrying Rs 2,500 and another had taken Rs 2,700 and clothes with her.

One of the girls told her family members that she had packed the clothes as there was a programme at the school, the police said.

Police were informed about the matter on Monday night when the girls did not return home, Mr Kumar said.

