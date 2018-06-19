3 Girls From India To Be Part Of FIFA World Cup 2018 The girls who will be attending FIFA World Cup as young leaders and facilitators, have been associated with Youth Football Academy for several years.

Three girls from Punjab have been invited to Russia to become a part of FIFA World Cup 2018. Jaspreet Kaur from Rurka Kalan will be attending the World Cup as a facilitator. She is also the only facilitator who has been selected from Asia. Two others, Sonia Rani and Baljinder Kaur have been selected as young leaders. In their 15-day tour, the girls will be attending seminars on "sports and development of youth."The opportunity came their way through FIFA Foundation festival who would be training 200 athletes from 18-25 years of age from around the world. The foundation has selected six facilitators, 48 delegation leaders, 58 young leaders from the group who would be trained.The girls have been associated with Youth Football Academy for several years. The academy is working with 'Football for hope' and to promote women players."I come from an ordinary family. I am extremely happy that this opportunity came my way," said Jaspreet. Jaspreet said that her aim would be to promote football. The focus during workshops would be gender equality, rapport building, social issues and football three methodology, she said.Like Jaspreet, Sonia also comes from a humble background. Her father, an electrician, and mother, home maker, are extremely proud of her, she said. "Feels good to get this opportunity," she added.