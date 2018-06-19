3 Girls From India To Be Part Of FIFA World Cup 2018

The opportunity came their way through FIFA Foundation festival who would be training 200 athletes from 18-25 years of age from around the world. The foundation has selected six facilitators, 48 delegation leaders, 58 young leaders from the group who would be trained.
The girls have been associated with Youth Football Academy for several years. The academy is working with 'Football for hope' and to promote women players.
"I come from an ordinary family. I am extremely happy that this opportunity came my way," said Jaspreet.
CommentsJaspreet said that her aim would be to promote football. The focus during workshops would be gender equality, rapport building, social issues and football three methodology, she said.
Like Jaspreet, Sonia also comes from a humble background. Her father, an electrician, and mother, home maker, are extremely proud of her, she said. "Feels good to get this opportunity," she added.