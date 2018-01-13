3 Dead In Fire At Gujarat Camp Attended By Rajnath Singh, Vijay Rupani

"The blaze erupted in the camp's women section and spread rapidly, killing three persons," District Collector Vikrant Pandey said. A short-circuit may have led to the fire, but investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause, Mr Pandey added.
The camp was organised by spiritual leader Swami Dharmabandhuji, who has been conducting the shibir for the last 20 years. The tragedy struck on the last day of the 10-day event which draws prominent personalities. This year, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had attended the camp.