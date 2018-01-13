3 Dead In Fire At Gujarat Camp Attended By Rajnath Singh, Vijay Rupani Several fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. A team of National Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

A Rajkot police official said 15 people suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital Rajkot: Three teens were killed and 15 others injured after a massive fire erupted at the Rashtra Katha Shibir in Gujarat's Pransla village last night, officials confirmed. Several fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. A team of National Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.



"The blaze erupted in the camp's women section and spread rapidly, killing three persons," District Collector Vikrant Pandey said. A short-circuit may have led to the fire, but investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause, Mr Pandey added.



Rajkot (Rural) Superintendent of Police Antrip Sood said nearly 15 people suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.



The camp was organised by spiritual leader Swami Dharmabandhuji, who has been conducting the shibir for the last 20 years. The tragedy struck on the last day of the 10-day event which draws prominent personalities. This year, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had attended the camp.



