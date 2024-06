Three people died in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur.

Three people died in a fire that broke out at a paint factory in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, the Superintendent of Police said.

Visuals from the spot showed fire tenders present at the spot as dousing operations were underway.

Further information is awaited.

