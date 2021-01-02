3 Dead As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Gujarat: Police

The driver of the car suffered minor burn injuries in the incident. (Representational)

Three women were charred to death when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a cotton-laden truck at Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district early on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred on Gondal-Rajkot national highway near Biliyala village around 6 am, an official of Gondal taluka police station said.

"The car carrying three women passengers and the truck transporting cotton bales collided. Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision. The three passengers could not get out of the car on time and were charred to death," the official said.

The driver of the car suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, he said. Firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the official said.

The victims were identified as Rekha Jadeja (62), Rasik Raijada (80), and Mukundba Raijada (45), the official said.

