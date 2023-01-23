3 Dead, 7 Ill Due To Toxic Liquor In Bihar's Siwan

Bihar toxic liquor: Locals said many among the seven, who fell ill, are serious. (File)

At least three people died and seven others were taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bhopatpur sub-division of Siwan district of "dry" Bihar, officials said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, 10 people were admitted to the district hospital in Siwan at around 7 pm on Sunday after they complained of stomach pain, nausea and dizziness.

“While one person was declared brought dead by the doctors of the Siwan hospital , two persons died when they were taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Seven people are presently admitted at the district hospital in Siwan”, the statement said.

Locals said many among the seven, who fell ill, are in a serious condition .

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

The district administration said that the post-mortem reports of the victims would ascertain the exact cause of death.

“A team of security personnel have already been deployed in the area. The police station concerned has registered a case and is investigating the matter. Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with the case”, the statement said.

In December last year, spurious liquor allegedly claimed the lives of around 50 people in Saran district.

The incident had triggered a political slugfest in the Bihar Assembly, with opposition leaders mounting a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the repeated incidents of spurious liquor deaths.

The BJP then claimed that over 100 deaths occurred due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Saran.

