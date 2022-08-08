3 Killed, 2 Injured In Stampede At Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam Temple

The stampede took place at around 5 am in the morning.

Three people died and two others were injured in a stampede at Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar early on Monday morning.

The two injured have been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment.

The stampede took place at around 5 am in the morning at the entrance of the temple.

Today, the 11th day of the lunar calendar, is considered auspicious for darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

According to the police, a large crowd was gathered outside the temple waiting for the gates to open. As soon as the gates were open and people tried to push in, a woman reportedly fainted and fell, causing others behind her to fall as well. In the ensuing chaos, three women lost their lives and two were injured.

A team of police personnel immediately rushed to the temple to control the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Police SP of Sikar, Kunwar Rashtradeep, told NDTV that the situation is under control and the crowd is being regulated.

The Khatu Shyam Ji temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds

Long lines of people in groups are still seen moving towards the temple. Sometimes, these lines stretch kilometres long on the national highway.

