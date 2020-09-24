3 Days After SOS Tweet To Police, J&K Lawyer Shot Dead At Home

Days ago Babar Qadri had requested police to file a case against a Facebook user

A 40-year-old lawyer was shot dead at his house by suspected terrorists in Srinagar today, the police said. The lawyer, Babar Qadri, was a regular in TV news debates and used to write op-eds in local newspapers. The police said he was hit by a single bullet.

Just three days ago he had tweeted a screenshot and requested the police to file a case against a Facebook user for spreading "wrong campaign" against him.

"I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This untrue statement can lead to threat to my life," Mr Qadri wrote in his last tweet.

I urge the state Police administration to register FIR against this Shah Nazir who has spread wrong campaign that I work for agencies. This un true statement can lead to threat to my life.@ZPHQJammupic.twitter.com/utkurYpRzk — Babar Qadri Truth (@BabarTruth) September 21, 2020

The attackers fled after shooting the lawyer, the police said, adding he was taken to SKIMS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mr Qadri is the second public person to be shot dead by terrorists in the last 24 hours. Bhupinder Singh, a block development council chairman in Budgam district, was shot dead on Wednesday night.