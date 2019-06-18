Trending

3 Critical As Terrorists Throw Grenade At Police Station In J&K's Pulwama

Three civilians are critical and many others injured after a grenade that terrorists threw at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama exploded outside on a busy road today.

More details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

