Massive 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US Cities, Trump Responds With "Crown" Clip

US President Donald Trump has a one-line and visual response to the millions of people carrying out 'No Kings' protest across the United States against his hardline policies and "strong-arm tactics" - including attacks on the media, political opponents, and undocumented immigrants. While the Republican leader insisted that he's "not a king", he posted a series of AI-generated videos depicting himself as one.

"They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," he told Fox Business, adding that the Democrats could stay out of the government "forever," so that the president could continue cutting "Democrat priorities", such as welfare programs.

Hours later, he posted an AI-generated clip on his Truth Social platform in which he can be seen wearing a crown and piloting a fighter jet that drops what appears to be feces on anti-Trump protesters. Among them was Democratic activist Harry Sisson - who frequently criticises Trump.

Another AI-generated video shared by US Vice President JD Vance shows Trump putting on a crown and cape, while Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats kneel before him.

Trump, during the demonstrations, was spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, reported the news agency AP.

'No Kings' protests

Protesters are reportedly carrying out over 2,500 rallies across the US, decrying what participants see as the government's swift drift into authoritarianism under Trump. The demonstrations marched through Washington, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, among other states, and picketed outside capitols in several Republican-led states, a courthouse in Billings, Montana, and at hundreds of smaller public spaces. People held signs with slogans such as "Nothing is more patriotic than protesting" or "Resist Fascism".

This is what democracy looks like. No Kings Protest and March in Austin TX, Oct 2025. A protest for the power of the people, support of the constitution, and NO KINGS since 1776 in America. #NoKings #Protest pic.twitter.com/q7X2DIj2HH — 🤍 (@LoveRunandPray) October 18, 2025

In San Francisco, hundreds of people spelled out "No King!" and other phrases with their bodies on Ocean Beach.

WOW! Protesters created a HUGE human sign on San Francisco's Ocean Beach reading “No Kings YES on 50” to support California's Prop 50 and stand up against Donald Trump's fascist regime pic.twitter.com/NbUnQk6ZZB — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 18, 2025

"It just feels like we're living in an America that I don't recognise," one of the protesters said.

Another protester, who had worked at the CIA for 20 years, said, "I fought for freedom and against this kind of extremism abroad. And now I see a moment in America where we have extremists everywhere who are, in my opinion, pushing us to some kind of civil conflict."

This is the third mass demonstration against the Trump government since his return to the White House. The previous 'No Kings' protest in June this year was carried out at 2,100 locations.