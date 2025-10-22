Trump's Call To Freeze Current Frontlines "Good Compromise": Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday backed US leader Donald Trump's proposal to make the current front line the basis for negotiations with Russia, but doubted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would accept it.

Trump "proposed 'Stay where we stay and begin conversation'," Zelensky told reporters during a brief visit to Oslo.

"I think that was a good compromise, but I'm not sure that Putin will support it, and I said it to the president," he said.

Efforts to bring an end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in 2022, appear to have once again hit a standstill.

In recent days, Trump has urged both Moscow and Kyiv to stop the war at their current battle lines.

Trump said Tuesday he had shelved plans for a summit in Budapest with Putin in the coming weeks because he did not want a "wasted" meeting.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov meanwhile, said Wednesday that preparations for a summit between Putin and Trump "are continuing".

