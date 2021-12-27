809 Covid Cases Overnight In Mumbai, 113 Lower Than Yesterday

Mumbai has recorded 809 new cases of Covid over the last 24 hours -- 113 less than yesterday. Three persons have died. The marginal drop comes amid increasing cases of Omicron -- the highly infectious variant whose numbers are steadily going up in the country.

Yesterday, the city reported 922 new cases of coronavirus -- a 21% jump from Saturday -- and two deaths. It was the city's highest single-day spike in nearly seven months.

In view of the spiraling cases, the Maharashtra government had banned large gatherings, cut down attendance at gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls to half and put a cap on the number of guests at weddings and other family functions.