3 Civilians And A Soldier Killed In Pakistan Firing In Jammu And Kashmir Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Krishna Ghati sector around 8 am and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, an officer said

Share EMAIL PRINT Pakistan rangers targeted villages along the border from Chenab river (Akhnoor) to RS Pura. (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir: Three civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, and one soldier were killed while several others injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops for the third consecutive day today in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir along the international border, officials said. Ten persons have been killed so far in ceasefire violations over the last three days, police officials said.



An Army jawan was today killed during cross-border firing in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, an officer said.



He said the Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Krishna Ghati sector and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, the spokesman said and added that the exchange of fire is underway.



Pakistan rangers targeted villages along the border from Chenab river (Akhnoor) to RS Pura throughout the night, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer told PTI.



The officer said Pakistan was targeting civilian villages to cause death and destruction and added that the Indian side was giving them a befitting reply.



The opposition National Conference and Congress members today walked out of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the alleged failure of the government to protect the lives of the border residents in the ceasefire violations by Pakistan.



As the situation continues to be tense, over 10,000 people staying in border villages have moved from the area and schools in the area will remain closed for the next three days.



Over 1,000 people are housed in camps in RS Pura, Samba and Kathua areas, the officer said.



Two security personnel and two civilians were killed on Friday in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.





