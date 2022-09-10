3 Children Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion In UP: Police

As per reports, the children had gone to immerse the Lord Ganesha idol in river Ganga. (Representational)

In a tragic incident during the immersion of Ganesh idols, two children drowned to death while one succumbed in the hospital in Unnao, said the officials on Friday.

The third child was declared dead at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the children had gone to immerse the Lord Ganesha idols in the river Ganga.

"Two children drowned to death, while a third died during treatment in Unnao. They had gone for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols today in river Ganga in Kotwali Safipur area when the incident took place," said police.

The 10-day illustrious Ganesh Chathurthi festival came to an end on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marked the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati and showers blessings on the people.

"On the account of Ganesh idol immersion, the government has decided a general holiday," an official statement said.

