3 Children Die As Woman Jumps In Well With Them After Fight With Husband

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, police said.

Three children died after their mother jumped into a well taking them along, following a family quarrel in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Puja Mahato, was rescued by villagers and taken to a community health centre in Kharswan.

Puja, a resident of Lohardaga district, had an altercation with her husband over a visit to her parent's place on Saturday.

The woman taking her three children along jumped into the well when her husband left for Ranchi for some work, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Seraikela) Dilip Khalko said.

The three minors, identified as Komal Kumari (9), Ananya Mahato (5) and Aryan Mahato, were killed and Puja was rescued, the SDPO said.

A police team rushed to the spot on receiving the information and recovered the bodies in the evening, he said, adding that the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)