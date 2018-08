Police rushed to the spot and admitted the trio to a hospital. (Representational)

Three boys were beaten up by a mob for allegedly stealing a goat in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday, police said.

The three, aged around 17, were trying to flee Raipur village near Malda after stealing a goat but local people caught hold of them, they said.

The mob thrashed them. Police rushed to the spot and admitted the trio to a hospital.

Their condition is stated to be "serious", police said.

The villagers alleged a number of goats were stolen from the village in the last few days.