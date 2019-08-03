3 Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Pak; They Made WhatsApp Calls: Police

The three men arrested for allegedly spying for suspected Pakistani agents in Hisar

Three men have been arrested for allegedly spying on a military camp for suspected Pakistani agents in Haryana's Hisar, the police said today. Photos and videos of the Army camp and soldiers on their routine duties were found in the mobile phones of the accused, the police said.

The three men had been working at the Hisar Cantonment for a civil construction firm for a week before they were arrested on August 1, the police said.

The Military Intelligence zeroed in on the three alleged spies after they were found to be in touch with suspected Pakistani agents through WhatsApp voice and video calls, the police said.

The three men have been identified as Mahtab, 28, from Muzaffarnagar; Khalid, 25, from Shamli, and Ragib, 34, also from Muzaffarnagar - all in Uttar Pradesh.

The Hisar police have taken them into custody for interrogation.

