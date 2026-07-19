3 Arrested In Ayodhya For Eating Meat, Drinking Alcohol On River Boat

Police in Ayodhya have arrested three men for eating mutton and drinking alcohol on the Saryu River, an officer said on Sunday.

The action came after a video went viral showing four men eating meat and drinking on a boat on the river at the Guptaar Ghat.

Circle Officer (City) Shriyash Tripathi on Sunday said, "Four youngsters were shown in the video eating mutton and consuming liquor. We have arrested three of them, while one is on the run." The arrested accused, Lavkush Nishad, Jitendra Nishad, and Rajkumar Nishad, were accused by the police of undermining the faith of the devotees who consider the river holy.

In June, five people were arrested in Varanasi after a video showed them cooking chicken and drinking beer on a boat on the Ganga.

According to Dasasvamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi, the five, all aged between 25 and 32, were jailed and their boat seized.

In March, 14 people were arrested on charges of defiling a place of worship and hurting religious feelings after surfacing of a video purportedly showing them eating chicken biryani during an Iftar party on a boat on the Ganga.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by the BJP Yuva Morcha's city unit chief Rajat Jaiswal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)