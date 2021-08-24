3 Arrested For Smuggling Covishield Vials, Remdesivir To Myanmar: Manipur Cops

The police seized remdesivir, Vials of covishield from the accused (Representational)

Three men arrested by the Manipur police for allegedly trying to smuggle Covid vaccines and other medicines to Myanmar have been sent to police custody till Friday by a local court, the police said today.

Mohammad Feroz Khan (30), Imran Khan (22) and Shubham Kumar Anand (23) were arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle huge quantities of Covishield vaccine vials, Remdesivir, and other medicines in a vehicle, a police official told NDTV. Feroz and Imran are both from Manipur while Shubham - residing in Imphal - is a resident of Bihar's Katihar district.

"The police were checking vehicles near the Heijingang Super Market along National Highway 2 when the three men were arrested with the medicines and their vehicle and the contraband were seized," the official said. The three have confessed that the medicines were to be transported to Myanmar through the Moreh border.

Officials said that interrogation is on to find out the source of the seized medicines, vaccines and whether others are involved in the racket.