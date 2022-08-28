3 Arrested For Duping Over 100 Promising 'Work From Home' Jobs: Delhi Cops

The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint. (Representational)

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly cheating more than 100 people on the pretext of providing them 'work from home' jobs, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rahul Singh (27), Sandhya (21) and Rohit Kumar Dubey (28), used to cheat job seekers.

They used to commit crime so as to earn easy money to live a lavish lifestyle, they said.

Police said they cheated people on the pretext of providing them ‘work from home' jobs offering handsome salary through quiker.com posts.

They demanded money from unemployed people as part of registration and interview fees and vanished afterwards, police said.

The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint in Ashok Vihar.

According to police, on June 18, she received a call from one unknown number that her CV was selected for a ‘work from home' job. She communicated with one of the accused through Whatsapp who asked her to pay Rs 2,500 as registration fee, which she paid instantly.

The next day, the complainant received another call from the accused who asked her to pay Rs 4,500 before interview, which would be refunded with the first salary and in case of non-selection, it will be refunded within 24 hours.

Complainant transferred Rs 4,500. The accused conducted her telephonic interview after which the complainant was further asked to pay Rs.15,000 as a part of salary account and was assured that this amount will be refunded along with the previous amount, but this time thecomplainant did not transfer the amount and realised that she has been cheated, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "Our team immediately obtained the beneficiary account details and mounted the technical surveillance. The details were thoroughly scrutinized and sources were deployed to gather local intelligence in order to nab the accused person." "Based on information collected and analysis of details, a raid was conducted by the team at Sector-15, Noida from where two accused persons, Rahul Singh and Sandhya were apprehended," she said.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the case. Based on information collected and analysis of details, the third accused Rohit Kumar Dubey - who emerged to be the mastermind of the fraud - was apprehended, she said.

"Dubey disclosed that he along with his accomplices started cheating people from different states since last 6 months and cheated more than 100, in lieu of ‘work from home' jobs offering handsome salary," she said.

"He further disclosed that he registered himself as a recruiter at online job providing website Quiker.com by the name of Zairuddin and offered lucrative ‘Work from Home' jobs offering handsome salary," the DCP said.

"After which accomplice Sandhya whom they had hired for the purpose of tele-calling, used to call various job seekers and demanded money from unemployed innocent people as part of registration fee, interview fee, etc. While Rahul Singh used to withdraw the collected money and also provided the data of their potential victims," the officer said.

Police said efforts are being made to trace their other victims and to trace their similar complaints from other states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)