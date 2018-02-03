3 Arrested After Kashmiri Students Allegedly Thrashed In Haryana The two students were rushed to hospital and later discharged. They received injuries on their face and bruises on arms and legs; their photos circulated on social media.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aftab Ahmad and Amjad said they were thrashed by unidentified people "for no reason". Mahendragarh, Haryana: Three people have been arrested for allegedly thrashing two students from Jammu and Kashmir last evening in Haryana's Mahendragarh, about 100 km from Delhi. Close to 15 people allegedly surrounded the two students of the Central University of Haryana and attacked with sticks, bricks and helmets. The students were at a local market after offering their Friday prayers.



Police said three other alleged attackers have been identified.

The students have been identified as Aftab Ahmad and Amjad. "Yesterday, we went to a market in Mahendragarh. After offering prayers, when we started our bike, 15 to 20 people came and started beating us for no reason." Aftab Ahmad said.



The police, however, claimed that a verbal duel took place between the students and two locals, after their motorcycles were involved in a minor accident.



The locals then called more people who then allegedly beat them up, the police said,



Both the students were rushed to hospital and later discharged. They were injured on their face and bruises on arms and legs; their photos circulated on social media.



"Haryana Police has taken cognizance... One of our officers is in touch with the boys as well," Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid said he is in touch with his Haryana counterpart.



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, urged Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, to ensure strict action.



"Shocked and disturbed to hear reports of Kashmiri students being assaulted in Mahendragarh, Haryana. I urge the authorities to investigate and take strict action," she tweeted, tagging the Haryana Chief Minister.



The students had tweeted about the assault to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. "This is terrible and goes against the spirit of what PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence," Mr Abdullah tweeted.



(With inputs from PTI)



