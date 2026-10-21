3 Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case Sent To Police Custody Till October 31

A court here on Wednesday remanded three key accused apprehended in connection with firing at actor Tiger Shroff to police custody till October 31.

The accused were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday.

The trio is identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana.

The crime branch probing the case produced them before a magistrate court and sought their custody for 14 days for a detailed investigation.

The police told the court that they needed to recover the weapons used in the crime and the accused had destroyed two mobile phones.

The custody was required to unearth the conspiracy and the motive behind the incident, the police said.

Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgal and Satyabrat Joshi opposed the remand, saying that the custody was not required for the recovery of weapons.

They also submitted that the accused have been interrogated while they were in the transit remand.

The court, after hearing both sides, remanded the accused to police custody till October 31.

Based on specific information, the Kota city police had nabbed the trio from a train on Monday.

They were handed over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate there. The court granted Mumbai Police the transit remand of the accused.

At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the provisions of attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)