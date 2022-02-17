3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu Kashmir's Katra

Jammu Kashmir Earthquake: No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.