3,000 Workers From Party Won Maharashtra Panchayat Polls: Ramdas Athawale

Nearly 3,000 workers of the RPI (A) have emerged victorious in the recently-held Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra, the party president and Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Mr Athawale also said the BJP and RPI (A) combine has received majority in the elections, results for which were declared on Monday.

"This proves that the people have faith only in the BJP," Mr Athawale said. The elections to 12,711 Gram Panchayats were held on January 15. Polling was held for 1,25,709 seats, for which 2,14,880 candidates were in the fray.

The gram panchayat polls are not fought on party symbols, but panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders. The Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have also claimed a "huge success" in these polls, which the opposition BJP said that the party had emerged stronger.

"The RPI(A) shares close ties with the people in rural areas. The party contested the polls alone at some places, while in most of the places it fought in alliance with the BJP. The workers of the RPI(A) won around 3,000 seats," Mr Athawale stated.

Rajabhau Saravade, Maharashtra unit general secretary of the RPI(A), said the party won around 60 gram panchayats in the state.

Meanwhile, Mr Athawale urged the victorious candidates to keep aside disputes and work for the development of villages in a united manner, the statement said.

