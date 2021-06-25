2nd Covid Wave Not Over Yet, Warns Centre

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

The Centre on Friday warned that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over in India, with 75 districts of the country still having over 10 per cent prevalence of coronavirus cases, while 92 districts have a 5 to 10 per cent prevalence.

At a media briefing today, the Union Health Ministry also shared the data that reflects the decline of more than 83 per cent in active COVID-19 cases across the country.

The data also said that consistent increase in COVID recovery rate since May 3, which currently stands at 96.7 per cent.

On COVID vaccination, Joint Secretary of MoHFW Lav Aggarwal said, "As many as 31,13,18,355 vaccine doses have been administered till 3 pm today."

He also said, "Virus has not gone anywhere and we cannot do those mistakes that allow increasing the cases. Level of risk of infection depends on enclosed spaces, duration of interaction, crowds and forceful exhalation (talking loudly, coughing, and sneezing)."

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot. The tally of daily recoveries outnumbered the count of daily new cases for straight 43 days.

