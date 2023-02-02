2nd Chargesheet Filed Against 3 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorists

The NIA said the accused also provoked impressionable Muslim youth to launch violent jihad in India.

The National Investigation Agency filed its second supplementary charge sheet against three suspected Bangladeshi terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen who had allegedly entered India to "further violent terror activities" of the proscribed organisation, officials said Thursday.

The agency had taken over the investigation on April 5, 2022, after the arrest of 10 illegal immigrants by the STF of Madhya Pradesh Police in March last year, they said.

The NIA said its investigation has shown that charge-sheeted accused Hamidulla alias Mufakir alias Raju Gazi alias Chamed Ali Miya, Mohd. Shahadat Hussain alias Abidulla alias Hafijul Haque alias Obaidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq were active Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre who illegally entered India in conspiracy with their other associates to influence, radicalize and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Bhopal, the NIA said the accused also provoked impressionable Muslim youth to launch violent jihad in India to establish Islamic (Sharia) law in India, the NIA said in a statement.

The agency charge-sheeted the accused under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, forgery and others. Besides stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act, of 1920 were also invoked by the agency.

